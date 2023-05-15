VIT Chancellor Viswanathan conferred lifetime achievement award in London

VELLORE: Vellore-based VIT university founder and chancellor G Viswanathan was conferred with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to international education by the World Tamil Organisation (UK) in London, VIT sources revealed. The award was handed over in Committee Room 14 of the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London in an event hosted by MP Dame Nia Griffith. Several high-profit parliamentarians including MP Virendra Sharma and Jacob Ravibalan, chairman of the World Tamil Organisation were present.