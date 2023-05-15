SSI sends rowdies to attack realtor, arrested

CHENNAI: A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police, who took the help of rowdies to threaten and assault a realtor who demanded the money he had loaned to the official, was arrested by the Puzhal police. Four history-sheeters whom he had sent were also arrested on Saturday
The arrested policeman, E Srinivasan (45), is attached to the Ambattur police station. Investigations revealed that the incident pertained to a Rs 5 lakh loan that the policeman had taken from S Sathish (43) to construct a house. Though Sathish repeatedly asked Srinivasan to pay back the money, the latter kept on dodging him. This led to an argument between them. Enraged over this, the SSI allegedly sent a group of criminals to attack Sathish.
On May 11, when Sathish was at his office on Surapet service lane in Puzhal, a gang came there in a car and attacked the realtor with a knife, and ransacked his office before fleeing the scene. Onlookers who came to Sathish’s rescue admitted him to a hospital. Based on Sathish's complaint, the Puzhal police arrested SSI Srinivasan and four history-sheeters, Jagan alias 'Karuppu' Jagan (32) of Vyasarpadi, S Dilip (35) of Puzhal, E Ruben (33) of Pulianthope, and G Saravanan alias 'Vellai' Saravanan (35) of Puzhal. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Other than the police official, the other arrested persons are history-sheeters who have several cases against them, including murder, police said.
