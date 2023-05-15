Roads around Kilambakkam to be widened

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is gearing up to complete the construction of Kilambakkam bus terminus, the planning authority has discussed with Tambaram city police to widen roads around the bus terminus.

PK Sekarbabu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and CMDA Minister, along with the senior officials of the planning authority, held a meeting with Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Monday. "During the meeting, discussions were held to operate buses through GST Road without creating traffic congestion. Creating new routes towards southern districts was also discussed in the meeting," a CMDA press release said.

Meanwhile, the planning authority is contemplating to construct a roundabout in Guduvancherry. Road from Madambakkam to Mannivakkam will be widened for 7 kilometres. Around 18 kilometres of road from Kandigai to Guduvancherry will also be widened. Road from Nallambakkam to Urappakkam GST Road will be widened.

Following the meeting, the minister and a team of officials visited Varadharajapuram off Outer Ring Road (ORR) where the CMDA plans to create idle parking space for omni buses, which are to be operated from Kilambakkam bus stand.