Pathetic condition of road irks residents of Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: Commuters using Tiruvottiyur service road in Old Washermenpet have urged the civic body to relay the road because they face hardship manoeuvring the potholes on the road.

People complain that the civic body authorities have failed to lay the road even after multiple requests were raised for addressing the issue.

“There are potholes all along the entire street, and it becomes difficult to even walk because people trip and fall, especially senior citizens. Even motorists and cyclists should be more cautious while driving because many have skidded. So, the commuters started avoiding the route and used the main road though there is heavy traffic congestion,” said K Ganesh, an auto driver at Old Washermenpet.

Residents say that even after mild showers the potholes are filled with water making it difficult for the commuters. This pathetic road conditions have irked all who reside in Old Washermenpet.

“During monsoon the road is worse with knee-deep water and it is always would be difficult to use the road. And it takes at least three to four days for the water to drain. Despite multiple complaints to the local body, no steps have been taken to repair the damaged roads,” stated T Dhanasekar, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

When contacted a senior corporation official in Tondiarpet zone (Zone 4) said that as many as 454 roads, both interior and bus route roads, have been listed, including stormwater drain, Tangedco, and road cut projects of metro water.

“In priority one, 91 roads are sanctioned for r elaying, of which 56 have been completed. Another 244 roads have been selected for the second priority list, the tender is in process and the work is expected to begin soon,” added the officer.