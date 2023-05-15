Man killed after car rams into central median in Avadi

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his car and rammed onto the central median in Avadi on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Narendran. He is a resident of Vasantham Nagar in Avadi.

An engineering graduate, he works at a private firm in Kanthanchavadi off Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

On Sunday evening, around 9 pm Narendran was driving along JB estate area in Avadi, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto a central median. In the impact, the vehicle went atop the median. Narendran suffered injuries on his head. Passerby rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Avadi traffic investigation wing secured Narendran's body and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem. Police investigations revealed that Narendran went to visit his parents in Arakkonam and was returning home when the accident happened. He is survived by his wife, Janani and a nine-month-old child.