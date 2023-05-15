IIT Madras establishes Centre for Responsible AI

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has established a Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), an interdisciplinary research centre, to ensure ethical and responsible development of AI-based solutions in the real world.

It is geared towards becoming a premiere artist research centre at the national and International level for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI with immediate impact in deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem, IIT Madras on Monday said.

CeRAI will also provide Sector-specific recommendations and guidelines for policymakers. With the achieved research outputs, the centre will help to formulate sector-specific recommendations and guidelines for policymakers

It will also provide all stakeholders with the necessary toolkits for ensuring ethical and responsible management and monitoring of AI systems that are being developed and deployed.

The Centre also plans to create opportunities for conducting specialized sensitization/training programs for all stakeholders to appreciate the issues of ethical and responsible AI in a better manner so as to enable them to contribute meaningfully towards solving problems in respective domains.

It will hold a series of technical events in the form of workshops and conferences on specialized themes of deployable AI systems with a strong focus on ethics and responsibility principles that need to be followed.