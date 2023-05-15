History sheeter hacked to death in Ennore

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a gang in Ennore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Viji alias ‘Poi’ Viji, a resident of Tsunami quarters in Ennore.

On Sunday evening, Viji was walking along a lane near Kasi Visalakshi Kuppam when a gang which came in two wheelers rounded Viji up.

Sensing danger, Viji took to his heels, but the gang chased him and attacked him with weapons and fled the place.

Viji who was down with grievous injuries was rescued by passerby and was admitted to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival.

Ennore Police recovered the body and moved it for post mortem. Preliminary investigations have suggested previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. Viji has several criminal cases against him, police said.