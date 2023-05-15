Chennai’s temperature level continues to spike

CHENNAI: As mercury level continues to soar in the city, the temperature recorded was 38 degree Celsius (100 degree Fahrenheit) on Monday morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the condition is likely to continue the maximum temperature to surge by two – four degree Celsius than normal and record around 41 degree Celsius for the next two days.

Several districts already experience sultry as day temperature has peaked above 40 degrees Celsius including Vellore, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu. The weather department stated that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely for the next few days.

“The system formed over the Bay of Bengal has changed the wind flow pattern towards coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Currently, Chennai and its suburbs get northerly – westerly wind that blocks the sea breeze to land. It leads to soaring in temperature level by two – four degree Celsius for the next two days,” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC.

As per RMC data, the annual extreme temperature in May month for was recorded in 2014 at 42.8 degree Celsius. Followed by 40.7 degree Celsius in 2013, and the maximum temperature in 2012 was 42.5 degree Celsius.

A few Twitter handlers have shared photos of the soaring maximum temperature has certainly spiked early on Monday. And, a weather blogger stated that the mercury level in most places in the city to cross 40 degree Celsius.