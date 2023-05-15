ACJ inaugurates 6 new court halls in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, T Raja on Monday inaugurated six new court halls in the campus of High Court.

In order to increase the number of halls in the century-old Madras High Court, 6 Judges' chambers in the main building are revived as court halls.

While the court is facing a summer vacation, the acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday participated in an inaugural ceremony of the six new court halls as he is going to retire by this month end.

The Madras High Court already has 48 court halls and it is planning to increase it to 57 and in these five halls will be used only for the hearings through video conferencing.

Justices R Suresh Kumar, CV Karthikeyan, PD Audikesavalu, C Saravanan, G Chandrasekharan, Mohammed Shaffiq and Sunder Mohan, Additional Advocate General R Neelakandan, Vice President of Bar Council Of India Prabhakaran, BCTNP chairman PS Amalraj were present on the occasion.