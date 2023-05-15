Abdominal obesity a rising concern in women, finds study

CHENNAI: A research study published in the Lancet Regional Health South-East Asia revealed that 5–6 out of 10 women between the ages of 30–49 are abdominally obese in India. The study revealed that some women who have healthy BMI also happen to have abdominal obesity and high prevalence of 65.4 percent was found in Kerala and 57.9 percent were found to have abdominal obesity in Tamil Nadu.

The research study undertaken by Dr Monika Chaudhary, faculty of IIHMR University and Priyanshu Sharma, Consultant at UNICEF and Research Scholar IIHMR University highlighted that abdominal obesity is emerging as a major health risk for Indian women.

The prevalence of abdominal obesity in the country was found to be 40 per cent in women and 12 per cent in men.

In the fifth round of National Family Health Survey, 2019–2021, abdominal obesity was assessed through waist circumference for the first time. This study was done based on the survey data to estimate the prevalence of abdominal obesity in India, particularly amongst the women.

The prevalence of abdominal obesity was found to be high in India. While 40 per cent of women are abdominally obese in the country, about 49.3 per cent of women in the age group of 30–39 and 56.7 per cent of women in the age group of 40–49 cross the cut-off mark. Measured on BMI, only 23 percent of the women cross the cut-off mark for obesity. Thus, some women who have healthy BMI also had abdominal obesity.

Besides Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Punjab saw a prevalence of 62.5 per cent and Delhi had 59 per cent prevalence. Low prevalence is found in the states of Jharkhand with 23.9 per cent and Madhya Pradesh 24.9 per cent abdominal obesity in women. The study stated that the association of abdominal obesity is stronger with women of older age groups, urban residents, wealthier sections, and those consuming non-vegetarian food.

The authors pointed out in the study that, "Abdominal Obesity makes Indian women vulnerable to certain metabolic disorders. Abdominal Obesity is a strong predictor of cardio-vascular diseases and type 2 Diabetes. Possible reasons for the increase in abdominal obesity are lifestyle and dietary changes, as a result of economic transition. Physical activity is less, and women tend to consume unhealthy foods more in the recent years."

The findings of the study highlight the need for the government and other stakeholders to proactively design targeted interventions for abdominal obesity, especially for women in their thirties and forties in India. Abdominal obesity is also present in rural areas and is penetrating lower and middle socioeconomic sections of society.

Experts say that physical activity interventions targeted at women in their thirties and forties, particularly based on Indian methods like Yoga, are required to be implemented.

More awareness about healthy diets, particularly the Indian healthy diet, is to be created. The government should take an action in this regard, the study stated.