Youth electrocuted while trying to open metal shutter

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted when he attempted to open the metal shutter of a shop in secretariat colony on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as P Arun Kumar of Nammalwarpet.

Arun Kumar was employed at a fancy store in the same area for the last one and half months. On Saturday morning, he had come to the shop to open the store for business when he got thrown to the ground.

Passerby who saw the youth lying unconscious outside the shop alerted the authorities who reached the scene. The shop owner, Suresh was also present nearby. Arun Kumar was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he was declared dead on arrival.

Secretariat Colony Police secured Arun Kumar's body and moved it for autopsy. Police said that Arun Kumar's parents are fish vendors at the Nammalwarpet market. He got married six months ago.

Police suspect a leak from the wires in a neon board to have touched the metal shutter passing on the electricity.