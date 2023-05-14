T Nagar residents urge GCC to prevent sewage flow into SWD

“On verification of the spot, we have noticed that there is a risk of water logging and inundation in the area due to the higher position of the Mambalam Main storm water drain crossing the road in comparison to the tail end of Lakshmi Street. There is apprehension that this may cause water logging again at the eastern gate of Raghavendra Flats during rainy season thereby causing inundation in our premises, “ he said. He added that the sewage water is flowing inside the storm water drain on Lakshmi Street.