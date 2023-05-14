T Nagar residents urge GCC to prevent sewage flow into SWD
CHENNAI: Residents of T Nagar have requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to prevent sewage flow into the newly constructed storm water drain (SWD) at Lakshmi Street intersection.
The president of Sri Raghavendra Flat Owner’s Welfare Association, R Subramanian, in a petition to the civic body, expressed concerns that if sewage inflow continues, it will defeat the purpose of reconstructing the storm water drain.
“On verification of the spot, we have noticed that there is a risk of water logging and inundation in the area due to the higher position of the Mambalam Main storm water drain crossing the road in comparison to the tail end of Lakshmi Street. There is apprehension that this may cause water logging again at the eastern gate of Raghavendra Flats during rainy season thereby causing inundation in our premises, “ he said. He added that the sewage water is flowing inside the storm water drain on Lakshmi Street.
“If this continues, the whole purpose of reconstruction of SWD will get defeated. We request that the officials should be given direction to ensure that there is no sewage inflow into the newly constructed storm water drains.”
The petition added that Lakshmi street is a low lying area and every year during monsoon season, stagnation mixed with sewage occurs. While requesting to address the situation, the association also urged the civic body to coordinate with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) to prevent sewage inflow into the storm water drain.
When asked, a Chennai Corporation official assured that there will be no inundation at the intersection as the new drains are nearing completion. “Steps will also taken to prevent sewage inflow, “ the said.
