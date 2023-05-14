Pudupet - The posh locality of Madras in 1700s

By all accounts, it was Pachaiyappan Mudaliar who led the rich of the town here. Pachaiyappan, the richest of them all, had once loaned the Thanjavur Maharajah, a sum of 1,00,000 pagodas( gold coins with a temple engraved). The place where Pachaiyappan moved here with his two wives is a road named after him today- Conjeevaram Pachaiyappan Mudaliyar street or CPM street. A devout man who even rebuilt the east gopuram tower of Chidambaram, he must have initiated the Komaleeswarar temple in Pudupet. Though there are no official records, it has always been held that Pachaiyappa Mudaliar bathed daily in the holy Cooum and worshipped the Lord there every day. The presiding deity is Lord Komaleeswarar and Ambal is called Komalambigai. The road was called Pagoda street. The temple unfortunately has only one inscription dated 1816, mentioning the wife of a Saurashtrian silk merchant.