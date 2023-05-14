Mom, daughter die by suicide in city hospital

CHENNAI: In a suspected suicide pact, a woman from Andhra Pradesh and her 12-year-old daughter died by suicide on Sunday at a hospital in Vadapalani, where her husband was admitted for treatment. Investigations revealed that the woman took the extreme step after being depressed over the deteriorating health of her husband. The deceased were identified as Sumalatha (38) and her daughter, Maginiya, from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. Sumalatha’s husband Harikrishnan collapsed at their house on April 29, and was diagnosed with a brain ailment. He was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani. As his relatives took care of him at the hospital, Sumalatha arranged money for his treatment and came to visit him on Sunday. Learning that his health was deteriorating, Sumalatha locked herself in a room in the hospital along with her daughter. Her relatives who came looking for her found the door locked and opened it with the help of staff and found Sumalatha and Maginiya dead. The Vadapalani police have registered a case and are investigating.