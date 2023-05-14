Man murders lover; stages suicide drama

CHENNAI: A 30 year old man was arrested for the murder of a woman he was in a relationship with near Sriperumbudur. After the murder, the accused staged the murder as a suicide, police said.

The arrested man was identified as Yobu of Tiruttani in Thiruvallur district. He worked as a driver at an industrial unit in Sriperumbudur. Yobu developed a relationship with a married woman, Pushpa (34) who also worked in the same industrial unit.

Pushpa lived with her husband, Venkatesan and two children. Venkatesan works in a brick kiln in the neighbourhood. In recent months, after Venkatesan condemned Pushpa's relationship, the woman moved out of the marital home and started living with Yobu, police investigations revealed.

On Saturday night, Yobu told the neighbours that Pushpa had died by suicide. Sriperumbudur Police who reached the scene on information recovered the woman's body and moved it to government hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed strangulation marks on the victim after which police detained Yobu, who spilled the beans. After an argument on Saturday night, the man strangulated the woman to death and staged a suicide drama, police investigations revealed.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.