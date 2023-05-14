Fire broke out at 2 godowns in Tondiarpet, creates panic

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai's Tondiarpet as fire broke out at two godowns creating panic among people. Firefighters had to battle for two hours to put down the fire. No casualties were reported.

A blaze suddenly emerged from the polythene bags godown, owned by Balraj of Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet Saturday afternoon. More than 10 female employees who were working there ran amok screaming as a plume smoke came out of the godown. By then, the fire had spread to the nearby broom godown and silverware manufacturing company, owned by Zakir and also the nearby houses.

Subsequently, godown employees and public raised alarm.

As a result, Chennai-North Fire Station officials Loganathan and Suriya Prakasam led more than 50 firemen from Korukuppet, Tondiarpet, Washermanpet, Royapuram fire stations including Station Officers Munuswamy, Kumar, Deiva Narayanan and more than 50 firemen arrived in 4 fire engines. They tried to put out the fire. Due to shortage of water, they pressed drinking water trucks into service and doused the blaze in 2 hours.

However, both polythene bags and mop cottons were completely gutted in the fire. It is said that the damage value may be Rs.50 lakh. Neighbouring residences too were damaged due to fire.

MLA Ebenezer, Tondiarpet Zonal Committee Chairman Netaji Ganesan, North Chennai Madhavaram Kotaksar Ranganathan and Tahsildar personally visited and inspected. The RK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.