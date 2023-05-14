Elderly security guard run over by car in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a car driver who ran over a 70-year-old man who was sleeping in the parking area of a shopping complex in T Nagar on Friday, leading to the elderly man's death.

The deceased was identified as Venu, a resident of Thomas lane in Teynampet.

Police investigations revealed that the elderly man was employed as a security guard at a commercial complex on Theyagaraya Road and used to sleep in the parking area after work on many days.

On Friday night, Venu went to sleep at his usual spot around 9 pm. Unmindful of a man sleeping on the floor, a car had ran over while exiting the complex. The old man had screamed, but the car did not stop and fled the scene, police said. Hearing his cries, other staff in the complex rushed to his aid and moved him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

On information, Pondy Bazaar Traffic investigation wing recovered Venu's body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Police are checking CCTV footage outside the complex to ascertain the identity of the car which was involved in the elderly man's death.