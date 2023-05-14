Drunk college students ram car onto multiplex compound wall in ECR

CHENNAI: Two college students who got drunk at a party in East Coast Road (ECR) drove their car in an inebriated state and rammed onto the compound wall of a multiplex in Kilpauk on early Sunday morning.

Except for the occupants of the car who escaped with minor injuries, no other person was injured in the accident, police said.

The occupants in the car were identified as Mohammed Ali (18) of Mumbai and Arnav Chauhan (19) of Shimla. Both of them are first year students at a private university in Kanathur, police investigations revealed. The incident happened around 3 30 am.

The car was moving along Poonamallee High Road and the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed onto the compound wall, police said.

Passerby who noticed the accident informed the police, who reached the scene and found that the occupants in the car were drunk. Mohammed Ali was driving the car and his co-passenger was drunk too, police said. Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing personnel registered a case of drunk driving and arrested the two of them.