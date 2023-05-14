Chennai sizzles at 40 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: Chennai's maximum temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius on Sunday for the first time in summer. The temperature surged as the wind direction pattern changed due to the cyclone Mocha, which formed over the Bay of Bengal and crossed north Myanmar and southeast Bangladesh coasts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely for the next two days.

As per RMC data, on Sunday Vellore recorded the hottest temperature with 41.5 degree Celsius. Followed by Chennai Nungambakkam 40.7 degree Celsius (105.26 degree Fahrenheit), Chennai Meenambakkam 40.6 degree Celsius, and Karur 40 degree Celsius.

"Usually, the mercury level in Meenambakkam would be higher than Nungambakkam as there is no sea breeze for the outskirts. As the cyclonic storm crossed, the wind from Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is usually hot and that gets pushed towards Tamil Nadu. At present, the city gets northerly – westerly wind that dominates the sea breeze to land, which leads to sultry conditions for Chennai and its suburbs, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning centre, RMC, Chennai.

He further stated that the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by two – three degree Celsius for the subsequent days. A few districts are expected to cross 40 degree Celsius due to the change in wind pattern.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 degree Celsius for the next two days. The minimum temperature will record around 30 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated places in Tamil Nadu.