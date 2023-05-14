Burglary probe at Retd Govt staff home in Chennai leads to serial offenders

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the burglary at a retired government staff’s home in Kolathur three months ago.

While one of the accused was arrested on March 1, within two weeks of the burglary, three others were arrested on Saturday based on the information provided by the accused.

The burglars had broke into the house of K Gunasekaran (70) at Teacher’s colony in Kolathur.

Gunasekaran left his home on February 12 to visit his hometown and returned on February 16 to find the front door broke open.

On checking inside, Gunasekaran found that 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen. Based on his complaint, Puzhal Police registered a case and began investigations.

On March 1, a special team of Puzhal Police arrested G Mohan alias Motta Mohan (56) of Ennore in connection with the burglary.

Police investigations revealed that Mohan was not operating alone and based on the inputs provided by him, a team picked up two other accomplices on Saturday, who were part of the burglary.

The arrested persons were identified as V Dhinakaran (35) of Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, M Selvakumar alias Abdullah (38) of Ramanathapuram.

Police recovered 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 250 grams of silver articles and cash worth Rs 36,500 cash from them.

“Dhinakaran and Motta Mohan got acquainted in Prison 15 years ago and have been indulging in burglaries in and around chennai since 2008,” an official said.

They have also broken into houses in Trichy, Thanjavur, Tindivanam, Bangalore too, police investigations revealed. Police said that they are involved in at least 20 burglary cases. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.