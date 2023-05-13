Weekly spl train services between Ahmedabad-Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced the continuation of weekly special train services between Ahmedabad - Tiruchy on Friday.

The service of train no - 09419 Ahmedabad - Tiruchy weekly special fare special will leave Ahmedabad at 09:30 am on June 01, 08, 15, 22 and 29 ( on Thursdays ) and reach Tiruchy at 03:45 pm the third day of each service, said Southern Railway in a press statement.

Likewise in return service the train no - 09420 from Tiruchy to Ahmedabad will leave Tiruchy at 05:45 am on June 04, 11, 18, 25 and July 02 ( on Sundays ) and reach Ahmedabad Jn at 09:15 pm, the next day of each service, added the statement. The advance reservation for the special trains are opened from Southern Railway end, noted the statement.

Subsequently, in another statement the Southern Railway notified the rescheduling of train service between Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad. Train no - 17229, Sabari express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06:45 am on May 15 will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 10:05 am ( delay by 03:20 hours ) due to the engineering works in Madukkarai section of Palakkad division, said the statement.