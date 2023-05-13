Mayor Chittibabu bridge in Villivakkam opened for public use

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday opened Mayor Chittibabu bridge near Villivakkam railway station benefitting the motorists plying between Kolathur main road and Villivakkam level crossing 1 (LC1). He also laid the foundation for a few projects at a total cost of Rs 116.48 crore coming under his Kolathur constituency.

To ease the inconvenience to the people residing in Kolathur and Villivakkam area, the Chennai Corporation and southern railway spent Rs 62 crore for a bridge constructed near Villivakkam railway station in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6). The bridge has been named after late Mayor Chittibabu.

The two-way flyover that connects routes between Kolathur main road and Villivakkam level crossing 1 (LC1) road, also one side can be used by the commuters to Perambur.

At least two lakh people from GKM colony, Periyar Nagar, Korattur Padi, ICF, Anna Nagar and Perumbur will be benefited through the newly-opened bridge.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for the construction of an integrated child development centre building in GKM colony at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh. The civic body to carry out maintenance and convert the burial ground to LPG crematoriums in Jambulingam main road at Rs 41 lakh.

A total cost of Rs 1 crore would be spent for the installation of new water pipes, and Rs 1.94 crore for the replacement of damaged drinking water pipes in Madhavaram highway and surrounding streets.

The metro water board to carry out works to replace the old damaged pipelines in several areas in the city.