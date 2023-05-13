KN Nehru releases short films on solid waste management

CHENNAI: Local Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday released a few short films to create awareness among the people on solid waste management.

The civic body had created awareness through various initiatives on solid waste and latest short film campaign was kickstarted by the minister at an event in Secretariat.

The short films are made in four different topics - to segregate garbage before disposing, avoid throwing away waste in open spaces, do not throw garbage from apartments and avoid littering public places, instead use the dustbin placed on the road, minister Nehru explained.