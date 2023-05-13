Internal audit to ensure quality of bridges conducted
CHENGALPATTU: Following the Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports’ announcement last April that an internal audit will be introduced to ensure that roads and bridges are being built regularly and with quality in the highways sector, a special team inspected the high-level bridge work under construction across the Ongur River between Kadavambakkam and Venbalakaram in Chengalpet Highway NABARD and Village Roads Division.
They later inspected the bridge being rebuilt to replace the existing land bridge on Maduramangalam to Kuttimedu road in Kanchipuram district. Over 22 teams of Divisional Engineer, Assistant Divisional Engineer and Assistant Engineer headed by 22 Superintending Engineers started inspection work on May 10 to ensure that the road and bridge works are being carried out properly and with quality. Based on this, a local team conducted their audit on Saturday in which NABARD and Rural Roads Divisional Engineers and others were present during the inspection.
