Drunk man beaten to death in Thirumazhisai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man is suspected to be murdered after an argument at Thirumazhisai near Tiruvallur district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as R Bhoopathi Raja of Thirumazhisai, a petty criminal.

Police investigations revealed that Bhoopathi Raja was riding back home in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.

Since he was drunk, he rode uncontrollably and Bhoopathi rode his two-wheeler close to a group of youngsters on Muthuraja street in Thirumazhisai.

The group picked up an argument with Bhoopathi over rash driving. However, Bhoopathi managed to leave the scene. After spending some time at home, he returned again in his two wheeler to where the group was there and started abusing them.

In the melee, the youngsters started attacking the man, first with hands and then using wooden logs they took from the road. Bhoopathi fell unconscious after which the youths fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed the man lying unconscious alerted the police after which a team from Vellavedu police station reached the scene. He was moved to a Government Hospital in Tiruvallur, where Bhoopathi was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched a hunt for the suspects.