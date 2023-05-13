2 held for hurling molotov cocktail at wedding procession

CHENNAI: Korattur police on Saturday arrested two persons who created a flutter at a wedding event by throwing Molotov cocktails at a marriage procession near Mogappair on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 'petrol bombs' were hurled as the result of a fight between two sound service companies who were engaged to be part of the wedding procession.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Ibrahim and Dinesh. Police investigations revealed that the family of the bride, who is related to a DMK functionary had hired two sound service companies - Kousalya Sound Service and Ibu Sound Service- for the occasion.

While the procession was moving along Mogappair Road junction, an argument had broken out between staff of the two companies.

In the melee, Ibrahim and Dinesh made a molotov cocktaol and threw it at the other staff, towards the procession. No persons were injured, police said.

Korattur police reached the scene on information and arrested Mohammad Ibrahim and Dinesh, of Ibu sound service. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.