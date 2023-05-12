Nurse jobs growing in demand across cities

CHENNAI: There has been a rise of over 50 per cent in the demand for nurse jobs in India from the duration of April 2022 to April 2023, data from a popular job site has revealed. The data indicate that there is a need for nursing professionals in India and Chennai stands second in job postings after Bengaluru

On account of Nurses Day, the data by job site Indeed shows that interest does not just limit to the Metro cities but there is a rising demand for nurse talent in tier 2 cities such as Pune, Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ahmedabad, contributing to a total of over 12 per cent.

With an increased push to medical tourism in Tamil Nadu and the need of medical professionals being emphasized after the pandemic, the medical profession is seeing continued investment in resources and infrastructure, making it an attractive market for aspiring nursing professionals.

Post pandemic, there has been a shift in mindset relating to frontline health care workers and their commitment in contributing towards the welfare of the country. In addition, private nursing services continue to be in demand among senior citizens, increasing the job opportunities in this sector. At the same time, pandemic posed several challenges for healthcare professionals.

A study by Indeed India, “Checking the Pulse of Healthcare Workers” indicated that 77 per cent of the nurses and 80 per cent of the doctors wanted a better work environment, with more effective communication. However, the sector is now seeing a positive growth trajectory, with rising demand in India not only across tier 1 and tier 2 cities, but also internationally.

Commenting on the research report, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said: "job postings for nurses have increased to over 50 percent on our platform last year. While there has been a periodical dip of 6 percent in job seeker interest for nurse jobs last year, the overall year on year job seeker interest remains high. The growing demand for Nurse roles is a testament to the important role the sector plays in our society and the need to continue supporting its development.” In the past two years, the industry witnessed a drastic talent mismatch regarding the demand for nurses and the interest among aspiring nursing students.