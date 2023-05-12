File report on measures to be taken to maintain Vandalur lake, WRD told

CHENNAI: While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to degeneration of Vandalur lake due to encroachments and dumping of sewage, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to file a report on measures to be taken to maintain the lake after restoring it.

In an order passed on May 9, the NGT observed that the status report of the executive engineer of WRD, Kancheepuram district, states that the eviction process was taken up by the department under the supervision of the Revenue and Police Departments. However, the report is silent about whether the process is complete and the lake is restored.

"So, let the Water Resources Department (WRD) file a detailed report about the eviction of the encroachers and restoration of the lake. Let the report also state as to how the lake is to be maintained after it is fully restored and cleaned up," the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal also observed pointing out a report filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) that said Kattankulathur Panchayat Union is yet to take the unsegregated solid waste being dumped in the Kolathur Village and The Vandalur Village Panchayat is not in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As the notice has been issued to Kattankulathur slapping an interim compensation if Rs. 33 lakh, the Tribunal directed the TNPCB to disclose whether final compensation is arrived and whether interim compensation recovered from the pachayat, which was levied in December.