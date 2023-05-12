Animal activists, including Bomman, Bellie, felicitated in city

CHENNAI: Commending the efforts of volunteers, including Bomman and Bellie, who helped animals in distress, SharonPly handed #iamstrongest awards during an event held in Chennai on Friday.

The awards were given to Bomman and Bellie, the couple who took care of an orphaned elephant calf Raghu at the government-run Theppakadu elephant camp in The Nilgiris.

Anjali Sharma, who takes care of over 100 stray dogs at her home in Red Hills, Sekar – the ‘Birdman of Chennai’ who donates 40% of his salary to feed thousands of parakeets, and Prabha Venugopal, who rescues injured animals also received the awards.

Speaking at the event, Supriya Sahu, secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, said, “The individuals selected this year have each, in their own best capacity, devoted time and effort towards animal welfare across urban, suburban and rural areas, and truly deserve commendation.”