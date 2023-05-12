₹42.55L fine imposed on contractors for delaying road construction work

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation imposed a fine amount of Rs 42.55 lakh against eight contractors for not starting new road construction works for more than five days, said municipal administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena during the review meeting held at Ripon Building on Friday.

The civic body carries out construction of new roads in the city, and the officials have instructed to complete the works at the earliest. Also, the quality of the roads has been monitored by the concerned zone officials. "The contractors should completely excavate the old road and lay the new ones, the work has not been commenced for more than five days in various areas in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6), Alandur zone (zone 12), Adyar zone (zone 13) and Perungudi zone (zone 14)," stated Shiv Das Meena.