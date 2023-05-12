23.34 kg smuggled foreign gold worth ₹14.43 cr seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate operations conducted this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 23.34 kg smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs. 14.43 crore through Chennai International Airport and foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign gold into the country.

In the operation was conducted on May 8, based on the intelligence the DRI officers, that a passenger, who arrived at Chennai international airport from Dubai through Colombo, was carrying huge quantities of foreign-origin smuggled gold and was on his way to his residence in Chennai.