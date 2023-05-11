TET candidates protest against re-exam before posting

CHENNAI: More than 1,000 candidates who cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013 staged a protest at DPI campus in Chennai on Thursday, against the government order to conduct re-exam before posting them in schools.

The protest at the campus entered the third day where more than 50 protestors fell unconscious and were immediately rushed for medical assistance.

Since May 9, over 1,000 candidates have begun staging protests with little to no response from the officials or the school education minister.

According to protestors, in 2013, over 30,000 candidates cleared TET and of them, about 10,000 were immediately posted. Nearly 20,000 candidates have been awaiting for jobs for over a decade now.

But, adding to their woes, the AIADMK government released a government order making TET re-exam mandatory for those who already cleared the exam, before posting them in schools. Subsequently, in 2018, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government reduced the age-related eligibility criteria for candidates expecting jobs after clearing TET.

The protestors claim that though MK Stalin, who was the opposition leader, spoke strongly against the AIADMK's decision and also promised action when coming to power is strangely mute on the candidates concerns.

Speaking to DT NEXT, V Ravi, State Coordinator of Thaguthi Thervil Therchi Petror Nala Sangangalin Kootamaippu said, "We have gathered to protest against the TET ex-exam for candidates who are already deprived of jobs for over ten years now. Forcing us to write an exam with new candidates is unfair as it is the fault of the government not to have given us the jobs in 2013 or in subsequent years."

Additionally, Ravi condemned reducing the eligibility age of candidates to 40 for awaiting jobs after clearing TET.

Showing support to the protesting candidates and urging action by the education officials, minister and the DMK government, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and PMK founder S Ramadossdemanded the government to roll back the order and meet the demands of the teachers who are protesting for the last three days.