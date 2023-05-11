Special court sends two to 12 years in jail for possessing ganja

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced two to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing 74 Kilograms of ganja, a psychotropic substance.

The Inspector of police J-4 Kotturpuram police station moved the special court under NDPS act, Chennai, seeking punishment for two accused in a case for the possession of ganja.

According to the complainant counsel, on October 31, 2020 a police team of J4 Kotturpuram police station, set up a surveillance at CPT 1st main road, near Kotturpuram as per a secret information about movement of ganja. The police team found Paramasivam of Tharamani, Chennai, in possession of 23.950 Kilograms of ganja, concealed in two separate bags.

Later, the police team caught M Siva of Uthukottai, Thiruvallur for possessing 50.500 Kilograms of ganja as per the confession given by A1 (Paramasivam) while investigating. The counsel demanded rigorous punishment for both the accused for possessing ganja in the aim of selling.

After the submission the special court found both the accused guilty under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (C) and 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act. Both the accused were sentenced to 12 of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine amount of Rs.1.70 lakhs each, ruled the court.