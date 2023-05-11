Several zones to have sewage overflow due to maintenance

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water is to undertake maintenance works at it's Adyar, Kodungaiyur and Erukkancheri sewage pumping station on Friday.

The department informed that the Adyar Sewage Pumping Station located on Green Lane will not be functional from May 12, 2023 at 8 am to 8 am on 13th May, 2023 due to a new connection being late in the Gandhi Nagar area.

The new connection is being laid with a 1,000 mm diameter sewage pump to the existing 1050 mm diameter Sewage Pump in Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road under Adyar Zone. Therefore, in case of overflowing of sewage at mechanical inlets in Zone-9 and 13, the areas in these places will undergo evacuation of sewage by means of suction machines. In case of emergency purposes, the area engineer can be contacted at 8144930909 and 8144930913.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater stated that the maintenance work is also being carried out at Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment Plant and Erukkancheri sewage pumping station. The Erukkancheri sewage pumping station will not function from 6 am on May 12th, 2023 to 6 am on May 13th, 2033.

Areas like Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, falling under zones 4,5,6 and 8 respectively, are likely to have sewage overflow on that day. In case of any emergencies, the residents can contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930904/8144930905/8144930906 and 8144930908 or on helpline 044-45674567 for complaints.