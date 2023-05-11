Protest at Madras Univ against move to scrap MA-International relations

CHENNAI: A group of students belonging to All India Students Federation (AISF) staged a protest at the University of Madras campus against the management's alleged move to scrap MA (International relations) from the 2023-2024 academic year.

The protesters claimed it was shocking to note that the course was removed from this academic year as so many poor students will be affected by the university move. They claimed that in private institutions, the students have to spend at least Rs 1 lakh per annum while in University of Madras they need to pay only Rs 4,000 a year.

The protesting students also urged the management of the university to withdraw its decision and continue to implement the course every year.