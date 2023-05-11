No association with agencies promising jobs with dept: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has clarified that it has no association with any unauthorised agencies that assure candidates for a job with the CMRL.

In a press note released on Thursday, it stated that some unscrupulous and unauthorised agencies are issuing fake news on social media / WhatsApp and other forums regarding employment opportunities in CMRL. "CMRL absolutely dissociates itself from this false recruitment campaign, "it said.

Further the note went on to highlight that CMRL has not authorised any individual or firm or agency to carry out recruitments on its behalf and those recruited go through a formal selection process with the department.

"All communications to the applicants must come from a verifiable CMRL email address or CMRL authenticated letter head and not from an Internet address such as Rediff mail, yahoo, Gmail or mobile line or WhatsApp or fake CMRL letter head or agency and others,” the note added.

And the vacancies are only posted at www.chennaimetrorail.org/careers and published in newspapers.

Lastly, CMRL warned strict action against those indulging in fake recruitment rackets and cautioned candidates of such unauthorised agencies.