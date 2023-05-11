IIT-M launches Medical Sciences and Tech dept

City

The course offers an interdisciplinary approach to prepare students for designing life-saving medical devices, drug discovery, artificial intelligence in medicine, and fundamental medical research
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras launched a Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, which will offer four-year BS programme in medical sciences and engineering, a first-of-its-kind in the country, a release from the institute said on Thursday.

The department will train physicians to effectively apply technology in their clinical practice and lay the foundation for physician-scientists training in India. Top medical doctors in India and abroad who were closely involved in the development of the curriculum will be ‘Professors of Practice’ in this department, which has already established tie-ups with premier hospitals and medical institutions in India.

