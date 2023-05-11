High Court grants anticipatory bail to MTC driver in defrauding case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to a government bus driver on the condition that he should submit the property documents in a case registered for defrauding the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) of buying a house.

Hearing a anticipatory bail petition moved by Suresh Babu, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed the MTC driver to produce the immovable property documents worth Rs 25 lakh to the court and to appear before the Investigation Officer.

Earlier, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had registered cases against Suresh Babu, a Driver in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and his family members in six sections for cheating 33 people by getting money of Rs 49.5 lakhs claimed to be buying a house from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Ayappakkam, Chennai.