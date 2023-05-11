HC directs CMRL to update alignment map of ongoing projects in website

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to immediately upload the amendments made in the alignment map (If any in future) that was finalised between the second phase metro rail project on its website.

Recording the submission made by the Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram that the CMRL has uploaded the revised alignment map in its website, a division bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and M Nirmal Kumar ordered the CMRL to respond about why the construction of Thapalpetti metro station was dropped at a distance of 1.5 kilometre from Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital and adjourned the hearing to June 15.

I Lourdu Raj, KKR Garden Residents Association, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to construct the Thapalpetti Metro Station in the project of Phase 2 Corridor 3 Chennai Metro Rail for the purple line from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT.