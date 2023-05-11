Gold price remains same for 2nd day in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22- carat gold is sold at Rs 45,936 per sovereign.

After the fluctuations and the increase of Rs 200 per sovereign yesterday, the price today has been retained.

In terms of grams, Gold is sold at Rs. 5,742 per gram in Chennai today.

Silver price continues to fall again by 70 paise to Rs 82 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 82,000