City

Gold price remains same for 2nd day in Chennai

In terms of grams, Gold is sold at Rs. 5,742 per gram in Chennai today.
Representative image
Representative imageReuters
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22- carat gold is sold at Rs 45,936 per sovereign.

After the fluctuations and the increase of Rs 200 per sovereign yesterday, the price today has been retained.

In terms of grams, Gold is sold at Rs. 5,742 per gram in Chennai today.

Silver price continues to fall again by 70 paise to Rs 82 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 82,000

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai gold price today
22-carat gold price
Silver price today

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in