Four kill friend pestering for liquor; held
CHENGALPATTU: The police arrested a four-member gang in Rattinagkinaru on Thursday for fatally beating their 36-year-old friend with a log for pestering them to buy him liquor.
The victim Vinoth Kumar, a resident of Melaiyur worked as an employee in the construction business.
Four days ago, he went out with his friends Rajesh (35), Thangaraj (37), Shawn (40) and Harikrishnan (48) when he began pestering them to buy him liquor when they were near the Tasmac in Rattinangkinaru. “Annoyed by this, the four men took logs that were lying nearby and hit Vinoth Kumar on his head following which he fainted on the spot,” police said.
Afraid of consequences, the gang took Vinoth to his house and laid him down there claiming he was too drunk to move.
However, when he did not wake up in the morning, his wife checked on him to find him unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where he succumbed to his head injury despite treatment.
Following this, the Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and arrested the four-member gang in connection with Vinoth Kumar’s death.
