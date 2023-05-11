Exploring the world of analogue photography
CHENNAI: For more than a century, film photography has served as the foundation for capturing visual narratives, preserving cherished memories, and shaping artistic expressions. The introduction of the Kodak Brownie camera in the late 19th century revolutionised photography, making it accessible to the masses and ushering a new era of visual documentation. This art form flourished as pioneering individuals pushed the boundaries of creativity and technical processes.
However, with the advent of digital technology, film photography has gradually receded, overshadowed by the convenience and immediacy of digital imaging. Nevertheless, in recent years, a powerful movement has emerged, driven by a collective yearning to reconnect with the tactile nature of the medium and rediscover the profound beauty of film photography. Artists, photographers, and enthusiasts alike have rekindled their appreciation for the inherent charm and authenticity of analogue photography, drawn to its hands-on process and the timeless aesthetics it delivers.
Recognising the resurgence of film photography in the recent past, Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) is hosting a workshop titled Darkroom 101 and 102. Varun Gupta, co-founder of CPB, workshop mentor, and expert in analogue photography, explains, “In an era dominated by technology, there is a collective desire to engage with tangible processes that connect us to the roots of photography. Film photography allows us to slow down, appreciate the subtleties, and imperfections and infuse our images with a sense of timelessness and emotion.”
Priya Banik from CPB shares that analogue photography is making a comeback, and the CPB team aims to raise awareness through this workshop. She states, “It’s a two-part, hands-on workshop that will delve into the fundamentals of black and white film-based photography, film processing, and analogue printing.” For further details, visit www.chennaiphotobiennale.com.
