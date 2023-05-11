Couple leaves home to watch movie, finds dead man in car

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based businessman and his wife had the shock of their lives after they found a dead man inside their car, parked on the road outside their home in Valasaravakkam.

Preliminary investigations by City Police have ruled out any foulplay. Police suspect the man to have got inside the car when the car owner left it unlocked. "CCTV footage are available and we are checking the sequence of events. We are awaiting the autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death," said a police officer.

The car owner, D Aravind (42) lives in an apartment complex on Kanagathara Main road, Valasaravakkam. On Wednesday evening, around 7 pm, Aravind and his wife Malarvizhi left the house and walked towards their car to leave to the theatre when they were taken aback.

"A man smelling of alcohol was found unconscious in the back seat. He was wearing a shirt and a lungi and there was a packet of Gutkha besides him," said a police officer.

Alarmed, Aravind alerted the police control room after which the nearest patrol team reached the scene. A team of paramedics who reached the scene declared that the man was dead after which Valasaravakkam Police took over investigations.

The body was moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post mortem. Police investigations revealed that Aravind usually parked his car on the road and he last used the car on Monday morning, around 9 am. He is not sure if the car was locked properly. Police suspect the deceased to have got into the car and passed out. "The deceased appears to be in his early 50's. We are looking out if his family had filed a missing complaint," said a police officer.