Tension in Chromepet as smoke emanates from complex’s parking lot

CHENNAI: Tension in Chromepet after smoke started to emanate from an underground parking of a private commercial complex on Wednesday.

A private commercial complex is situated near the GST Road in Chromepet. On Wednesday morning, heavy smoke came from the underground from the car parking area of the building and soon the security officers informed the fire and rescue team.

The fire engines from Tambaram, Guindy, and Velachery rushed to the spot and when checked in the parking area they found the smoke was coming from the inverter room in the underground. Soon, the power supply was turned off and the firefighters controlled the incidence of a major fire outbreak.

Fire department sources said that since the securities spotted the smoke earlier, a huge mishap was thwarted.