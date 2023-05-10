Soundarya Rajinikanth files complaint after keys of luxury car go missing

CHENNAI: Filmmaker and producer, Soundarya Rajinikanth, younger daughter of actor Rajinikanth, filed a complaint with the City Police seeking to find missing keys of her luxury car.

Police sources said that Soundarya has filed a complaint with the Teynampet police. According to her complaint, the car key along with her pouch was missing and she could not find it at her residence. As a police complaint is necessary to get a duplicate key for the car, she approached the police.

In March, Soundarya's elder sister, Aishwaryaa had filed a complaint with Teynampet police after several lakhs worth jewellery went missing from her home.

Police arrested two staff who were employed in Aishwarya's home- A Eswari (46) of Mandaveli and K Venkatesan (44) of Tiruverkadu. Police recovered 100 sovereign gold jewellery, 30 grams of diamonds and four kilograms of silver articles from them. Eswari was employed with Aishwarya for the past 18 years and she colluded with the driver, Venkatesan and stole the jewellery, police investigations revealed.