Reimburse tanker water costs, T Nagar residents say

CHENNAI: After spending several thousands to purchase tanker lorry water, residents of an apartment demanded the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) to reimburse the amount as water supply was snapped due to stormwater drain works.

"The reconstruction of storm water drains in Lakshmi Street is in progress and connecting storm water drain at Lakshmi Street to that of the main storm water drain line at 'zero point' is nearing completion at Lakshmi Street inter-section point in front of our complex. While doing so, the CMWSSB has disconnected water supply with the result that our complex which is at the tail end and adjacent to the Zero point, has been deprived of water supply for the past one month. Even today, we have not been able to draw Metrowater supply following the disconnection of the line to our complex. Metrowater supply remains disconnected only to our flat and the nearby residents are not at all affected as they get regular Metrowater supply," residents association of Sri Raghavendra Flats in West Mambalam said in a petition to the water manager.

The residents allege that the Metrowater has not given prior information about the supply cut and they came to know only after lodging an online complaint. Also, request made to local area engineer to make alternate arrangement till the supply is restored were not met, they said.

"The disconnection of water supply to our complex has resulted in our buying water at a huge cost and the same has put additional burden on the residents who are mostly retired senior citizens. We have so far bought around 11 tankers incurring avoidable expenditure. Though the work of stormwater drain at zero point is completed, till today the water connection has not been restored,” the petition said.

While claiming reimburse, the residents also urged the Metrowater to provide new water line to the apartment reminding that they pay water taxes promptly.

When asked, a senior Metrowater official said that the board could not reimburse amount. "We supply tanker water in areas where water supply is affected at free of cost. If residents want water to be filled in their sumps, they must pay," he said.