PT chief petitions Governor seeking enforcement of total prohibition
CHENNAI: Leader of Puthiya Thamilagam (PT)Dr K Krishnasamy on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum, urging him to grant permission to file case against Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji in connection with an alleged scam to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Krishnasamy, who was accompanied by his son Shyam Krishnasamy, submitted a report to the Governor appealing for a full fledged probe into the “mega liquor scam”. Earlier on the day he took out a march along with his party functionaries from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore towards Raj Bhavan demanding to enforce total prohibition in the State.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android