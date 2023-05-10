PT chief petitions Governor seeking enforcement of total prohibition

CHENNAI: Leader of Puthiya Thamilagam (PT)Dr K Krishnasamy on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum, urging him to grant permission to file case against Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji in connection with an alleged scam to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Krishnasamy, who was accompanied by his son Shyam Krishnasamy, submitted a report to the Governor appealing for a full fledged probe into the “mega liquor scam”. Earlier on the day he took out a march along with his party functionaries from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore towards Raj Bhavan demanding to enforce total prohibition in the State.