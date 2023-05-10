Kancheepuram residents protest demanding action for flood mitigation

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram residents took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the flooding of their homes and streets due to heavy rain. The residents blocked corporation vehicles and demanded officials take action to prevent flooding in the future.
The town has experienced consistent rainfall for about an hour every day in the past few days, causing most of the streets to flood with water mixed with drainage. The protesters said that many streets in Palavarmedu have been flooded, leading to a foul smell and illnesses. The flooding has also affected the livelihoods of office-goers forced to walk through the water.
Residents claimed that they have repeatedly requested Kancheepuram corporation officials and ward councillors to take action but to no avail. In response, the protesters seized corporation vehicles on Monday evening. The police and corporation officials later visited the site to negotiate with the irate villagers and promised to take action, including the construction of stormwater drains and flood channels, to prevent future flooding. After the officials arranged for motors to clear the stagnation, the protestors dispersed.
