Home nurse, boyfriend held for stealing from retd govt official's house

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a home nurse and her boyfriend who stole more than 200 sovereigns of jewellery from an apartment in Ashok Nagar, where the woman was engaged to take care of a paralyzed woman.

The arrested persons were identified as M Devi (32) and R Jaganathan (34). Both of them are from Elrampattu village in Kallakurichi district, police said.

Devi was hired to take care of the woman by her husband, K Madurakavi, who retired as a Superintendent Engineer with Public Works Department (PWD). Madurakavi's family lived at an apartment in Ashok Nagar.

He had hired Devi through an agency, police said. On April 6, Madurakavi found the almirah doors open when he returned home after visiting a friend. The home nurse was not to be found anywhere.

When he checked the almirah, he found that gold jewellery belonging to him and his wife- more than 200 sovereigns and cash worth a few thousands were missing.

Based on Madurakavi's complaint, Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case and as the home nurse could not be reached, primary suspicion was on her.

After investigations, Police traced Devi. Investigations revealed that Devi plotted to rob the jewels along with her boyfriend and used Madurakavi's absence at home to execute their plan.

Police recovered 207 sovereigns of stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 35,000 from them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.