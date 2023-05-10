HC grants anticipatory bail to poet Viduthalai Sigappi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an anticipatory bail to the Poet Viduthalai Sigappi in a case filed against him for his derogatory remarks over Hindu Gods.

Hearing a anticipatory bail plea moved by the Viduthalai Sigappi (alias Vigneswaran), Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi granted him an anticipatory bail with a condition that he should appear when required for police investigation.

Following a complaint from Indu Makkal Katchi, cases were registered against the poet Viduthalai Sigappi for reciting a poem titled Malakuzhi Maranam (Death in the Sewers) at an event held on April 30 in Chennai by Neelam Cultural Centre.

The poem depicts Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita entering the sewers to clear a blockage.

Subsequently, the poet moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail claiming that he did not speak anything to insult the Hindu Gods and that the complaint was filed with political vendetta.